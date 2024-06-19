VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 1,173,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

