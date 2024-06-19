VERITY Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 2,014,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

