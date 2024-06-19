VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,664 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

