Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $69.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $69.39 million and $4.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,955.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00599902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00113905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00260532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00068234 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

