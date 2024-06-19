Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001481 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

