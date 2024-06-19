Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Shares Up 2.4%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $51.30. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.8137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

