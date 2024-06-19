Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

