Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 2.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

