Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Velas has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $934,105.03 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00042110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,857,827 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

