Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $197.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as low as $178.65 and last traded at $178.82. Approximately 172,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 990,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.70.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

