Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 2,212,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

