Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.