Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.62

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.62 and last traded at $240.62, with a volume of 5835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.52.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.