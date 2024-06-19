Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 19.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.25. 1,120,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $377.30. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

