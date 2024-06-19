Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $58,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

