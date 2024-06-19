Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 2,744,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

