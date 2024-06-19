Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 2,744,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Dividend History for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.