Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 806,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,371. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

