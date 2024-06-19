Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Up 0.5 %

VHI stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $513.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

