UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after buying an additional 815,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 802,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,360. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

