Uniswap Price Reaches $10.03 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $278.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $10.03 or 0.00015473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00114539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

