Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average of $240.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

