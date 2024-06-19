Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $607,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 87.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,071.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.