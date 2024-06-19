Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 1,859,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

