Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $1.48 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00597023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00067559 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1133844 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,774,079.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.