UBS Group Upgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Buy

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $41.79 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

