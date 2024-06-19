Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.48

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and traded as high as $63.50. Truxton shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.
Truxton Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.
Truxton Cuts Dividend
About Truxton
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
