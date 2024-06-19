Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 542 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

