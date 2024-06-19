Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 367 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock valued at $893,291,618. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

