Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 154 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.