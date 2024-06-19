Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

