Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $4,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,896,000 after purchasing an additional 498,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $748,722,000 after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

