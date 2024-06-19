Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.