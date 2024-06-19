Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $189.26 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

