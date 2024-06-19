TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $171.20 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $171.20 million and $25.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,982,974 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,982,465.4263873 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.15404348 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $27,270,243.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars.

