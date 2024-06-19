Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trevena

Trevena Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.07. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.