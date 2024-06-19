Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,864 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

