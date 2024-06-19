Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.66

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as low as C$8.66. Top 20 Dividend Trust shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.
Top 20 Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.66.
About Top 20 Dividend Trust
Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Top 20 Dividend Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Top 20 Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top 20 Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.