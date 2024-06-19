Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

TR stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

