Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $909,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.48. 619,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

