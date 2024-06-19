Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.99. 2,166,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,282. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.