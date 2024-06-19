Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

