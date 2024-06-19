Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.88.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

