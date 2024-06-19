Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,279,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,950,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

