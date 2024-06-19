Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.44. 3,162,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.91.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

