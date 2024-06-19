Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 113982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

