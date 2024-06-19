Threshold Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Threshold has a market cap of $229.20 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02345716 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $12,178,919.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

