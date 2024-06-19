The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,524 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 4,812,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,873. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

