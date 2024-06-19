The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.65

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.65 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 111,479 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £338.21 million, a PE ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

