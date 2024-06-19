The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
LON MRC opened at GBX 238 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.00 and a beta of 1.12. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 249.91 ($3.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile
