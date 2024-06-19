The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

LON MRC opened at GBX 238 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.00 and a beta of 1.12. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 249.91 ($3.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.