The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $173,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 72.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HD traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. 3,654,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

